1 injured in shooting at Central Gardens - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 injured in shooting at Central Gardens

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(WMC Action News 5) (WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Peabody Avenue. 

Witnesses said they saw a man lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound in his leg. 

Memphis Fire Department confirmed first responders transported the male victim to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. 

We will update this story with more details as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly