1 injured in shooting at Central Gardens

One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Peabody Avenue.

Witnesses said they saw a man lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Memphis Fire Department confirmed first responders transported the male victim to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

