Teen shot at Central Gardens expected to be OK

A teenager was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Peabody Avenue.

First responders transported the teen to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, and he is expected to be OK.

Witnesses said they heard between two and six gunshots, and they saw the victim lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound in his leg.

One witness came outside right after he heard the shots but he didn't see any suspects fleeing the scene.

“Saw a police car going 60 miles per hour down Peabody and pull over here so I pulled over behind him and looked over and saw a young gentleman laying on the ground and asked somebody because I didn't know what happened,” said Hunter Demster, who lives nearby. “I guess he had been shot within one minute of me arriving.”

Police are still looking for suspects. Neighbors say the shooting is very upsetting for this area, because something like this hardly ever happens around this quiet neighborhood.

