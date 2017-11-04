7 years later, Lorenzen Wright’s family renews plea for justice

Birthdays are meant to be joyous, but for some, it's a painful reminder of loved ones gone too soon.

That's the case for Lorenzen Wright's family. The Memphis basketball star was murdered seven years ago, and his family marked his 42nd birthday on November 4 with a plea for justice.

A day that should be spent celebrating is a painful reminder for Wright’s mother Debbie Marion.

"It's heavy on my heart all the time especially birthdays Christmas and July that day, always on my mind,” Debbie said.

Seven years ago, and she’s still waiting for answers.

"Seven years… getting ready to go into the eighth year and still nothing,” Marion said. "We dreamed about these times when he gets 40 what are you gonna do, and he didn't live to see it.”

Debbie is desperately looking for answers and pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"I really need your help people, come on tell me something,” Debbie said.

Despite this difficult time, having her family and friends near provides a level of comfort.

Through prayer and the support of state leaders, she said they're not giving up

"Wherever you are those who are the perpetrators of this crime, know that justice is in pursuit and you will be served one day,” said G.A. Hardaway - State Rep. District 93.

Though it's been seven painful years, Debbie said she's hopeful.

"Justice is gonna be served soon, cause I got that feeling,” Debbie said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.