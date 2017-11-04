Memphis teens appear on new CMT show

Moziah Bridges with Ben and Kellie (Source: CMT)

Chef Logan Guleff with Ben and Kellie (Source: CMT)

We are sending a big High 5 to two of Memphis' youngest entrepreneurs.

Chef Logan Guleff and Moziah Bridges both appeared on the new CMT show "Pickler and Ben" this week!

The episode featured "exceptional teens" which defines these two to the T.

Chef Logan is the winner of Master Chef Junior and Bridges is the owner of "Mo's Bows," a successful bow tie business.

Chef Logan shared a toast recipe, and Mo dressed Ben and Kellie for the day.

