'Dangerous' inmate escapes from Marshall County

Officials confirm an inmate escaped from Marshall County.More >>
Two guns and a lot of ammunition are on the street after someone broke into a customer's car outside Bass Pro at the Pyramid.More >>
A teenager was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Peabody Avenue.More >>
The Memphis basketball star was murdered seven years ago, and his family marked his 42nd birthday on November 4 with a plea for justice.More >>
More than 15 species of animals got to roll, kick, burrow, tunnel, and especially mash their way through pumpkins and other fall treats.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
In a hotel room, police found the body of 28-year old Keri McClanahan, who went by KC, in bed with knife wounds to her throat. Anthony McClanahan is the primary suspect.More >>
Pentagon official offers grim assessment of cost of destroying North Korea's nuclear weapons.More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
A Texas DPS trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.More >>
