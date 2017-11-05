'Dangerous' inmate escapes from Marshall County

Officials confirm an inmate escaped from Marshall County.

The inmate is 27-year-old Antoine Adams.

Adams was arrested in July for a murder in Slayden, Mississippi, and he had previously been arrested for a separate murder in Memphis.

He escaped around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Adams has a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and he was last seen wearing all white thermals with dark clothing underneath.

Police are advising officers that Adams is to be considered dangerous and use extreme caution.

