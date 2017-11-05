‘Dangerous’ inmate, murder suspect still on the run

Law enforcement is on high alert all over the Mid-South for an escapee from the Marshall County Jail.

Marshall County Sheriff's Department said 27-year-old Antoine Adams is a dangerous inmate.

Adams has a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and he was last seen wearing all white thermals with dark clothing underneath.

Officials said Adams escaped early Sunday morning at about 1:15 a.m. by pushing open a plexiglass window, squeezing through the window frame and crawling underneath the fence.

Adams was just captured in August by U.S. Marshals in Texas. He was on the run wanted for a murder in Marshall County and two other murders in Memphis, according to the Marshall County Sheriff.

Officials believe Adams may now be armed and is considered extremely dangerous.

"Oh, my goodness," one neighbor said. "Well only thing I can do now is keep my family protected, I mean keep my eyes open."

Our investigators discovered that Adams has a long criminal history. He's spent multiple years in prison for assault, aggravated robbery, domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and indecent exposure.

The escape has some neighbors nearby the jail on edge.

"Makes me feel kind of worried about Holly Springs right now because we got an escaped convict," the man told us.

Others weren't so nervous.

"Didn't bother me because I know he ain't around here no more," John Sumlar said.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson agrees. He believes Adams may be hiding in the city where he grew up, Memphis, Tennessee. Adams lived in Frayser when he was younger.

"I would guess that he went back toward Memphis and I would say the people in that particular area should be more concerned about his presence than local people particularly because it's much more populated, it would be harder to spot," Sheriff Dickerson said.

Neighbors say an escape this serious should force security improvements at the jail.

"Yeah, they do," Sumlar said. "They really don't enough deputies over there to watch everything."

"Oh man I hope they catch him," one neighbor told us.

If you see Adams, immediately call 911.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.