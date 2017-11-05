MPD searching for vehicle connected to Midtown homicide

Vehicle police are searching for (Source: MPD)

Memphis police are searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a Midtown homicide.

Then incident happened on Oct. 25 near the intersection of Central Avenue and South McLean Boulevard.

Police said a dark-colored car, possible a Nissan Maxima, with two men in it chased another man in a gold Ford Crown Victoria down Central.

The suspects fired shots at the man in the Crown Victoria, and he was struck.

The victim wrecked his vehicle near the intersection of Central and Tanglewood Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, contract Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

