Memphis Tigers move up in AP Poll

The Memphis Tigers keep moving on up!

The Tigers are now among the top 20 teams in the country, coming in at number 20 in the latest AP poll.

The team currently sits at 8-1 after Friday's night win over Tulsa.

The Tigers are off this week before a Liberty Bowl showdown with SMU a week from Saturday.

