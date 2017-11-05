Family hosts ‘Cop Stops’ to show appreciation for police officers

One Cordova family is using the power of good cooking to show appreciation to police officers across the Mid-South.

What better way to say, "I appreciate you" than with food?

"These men and women need to know that we care," said Martha Washington-Smith.

That's why Martha and her family are hosting a "Cop Stop"

"Here we can get them to come in and get a home-cooked meal and good heart-filling meal and just know, love,” Martha said. “We just cook with love."

As for the menu, Martha said they serve up chicken, dressing, cornbread, candy yams, greens, and so much more.

Martha started the Cop Stop in September 2016, and she's already hosted eight of them.

"We decided we wanted to do it and do home-cooked food for the officers and it has been a tremendous turnout, tremendous,” Martha said.

Dozens of officers from the Appling Farms precinct stopped by for a home-cooked meal, and she already has four more Cop Stops planned for next year.

"I love, I really love cooking and doing this,” Martha said.

