Group calls for ICE to ‘stop the deaths’ of detained immigrants

A local group in Memphis spent the day protesting to bring awareness to the untimely deaths of detained immigrants.

The Detention Watch Network was downtown at the Federal Building, where they called out names of people who died in government detention centers.

Organizers said 176 detained immigrants have died since 2003 for several reasons, including not being given proper treatment or medication.

"For us, it's very important to support the loved ones of those who have been directly impacted but also to call on our community to uplift what's going on inside these community centers and calling for an end to them,” said Gabriela Benitez with Detention Watch Network.

The group wants "Immigration and Customs Enforcement " or "ICE" to conduct an investigation into recent deaths and release those findings by December 1.

