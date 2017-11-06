Hustle outshine Stars for first franchise win - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hustle outshine Stars for first franchise win

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Tally the first one in the win column for the Memphis Hustle.

The hustle picked up their first win in franchise history Sunday night with a 102-99 win over the Salt Lake City Stars at Landers Center.

Ivan Rab, Vince Hunter, and Trahson Burrell all tallied double-doubles with rebounds in the win.

The Hustle are now 1-1 on the season. They'll next host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday night at 7 p.m.

