Hustle outshine Stars for first franchise win

Tally the first one in the win column for the Memphis Hustle.

The hustle picked up their first win in franchise history Sunday night with a 102-99 win over the Salt Lake City Stars at Landers Center.

Ivan Rab, Vince Hunter, and Trahson Burrell all tallied double-doubles with rebounds in the win.

The Hustle are now 1-1 on the season. They'll next host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday night at 7 p.m.

