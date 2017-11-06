Shooting victim disappears, sparking city watch - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shooting victim disappears, sparking city watch

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Auston Harrison (Source: MPD) Auston Harrison (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared after he was shot.

Police said Auston Harrison, 22, was shot while walking in the area of Old Horn Lake Road and Peebles Road at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police said four men in a silver Ford Focus were responsible for shooting Harrison.

Harrison has not been seen since.

Harrison is described as 5'10, 140 pounds with red hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing an orange and black shirt, blue jeans, and black van shoes while carrying a black backpack.

