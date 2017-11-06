Cardinals release Spring Training schedule

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2018 Spring Training schedule last week, with the first game coming on February 23 against the Florida Marlins. Neither team will have to travel for that game because they share Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, throughout Spring Training.

The Cardinal pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 13, the rest of the team reports on the 18th.

After their 30-game schedule, the Cardinals will break Spring Training camp on March 25, travel to Montreal where they will play two exhibition games against the Toronto Blue Jays. Click here to see the full schedule.

St. Louis will start their regular season in New York against the Mets on March 29.

