Pair sentenced to life for killing man in home invasion

Antonious Johnson (Source: SCSO) [*Note: A mugshot for Williams is not available at this time]

A jury convicted two men for killing a homeowner during a home invasion in southwest Memphis in 2014.

Rodney Williams, 19, and Antonious Johnson, 22, were sentenced to life in prison for the death of Marcus Turner. Johnson and Williams were both teens at the time of the murder.

Investigators were called to the home on New Horn Lake Road on December 17, 2014 where Turner returned to find the two in his home. After a struggle, Turner was shot and killed.

Williams and Johnson were charged with first-degree murder. Johnson is also convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, theft of property, and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Williams was also convicted of aggravated burglary and employing a firearm.

