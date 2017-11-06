Katt Williams bringing standup to Landers Center - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Twitter/@KattPackAllDay) (Source: Twitter/@KattPackAllDay)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Comedian Katt Williams will return to the Mid-South early next year.

Williams is bringing his standup act to Landers Center on February 14, 2018.

Tickets go on sale November 10 at noon.

You can purchase tickets on ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

