Man arrested in McDonald's drive-thru murder

A man is in custody after opening fire in a McDonald's drive-thru, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jonathan Hamilton faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and using a firearm during a felony.

Investigators said Hamilton pulled up next to a car that was sitting in the Winchester Road McDonald's drive-thru on September 29. He then opened fire hitting Quentin Shipp and his girlfriend Tamika Coleman.

Shipp and Coleman were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Coleman did not survive.

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed the gunshots coming from a silver/gold Acura TL with mismatched rims. Nearly a month later, investigators located the car--although it had been spray painted black.

Hamilton is the owner of the vehicle. Shipp also positively identified Hamilton as being inside the vehicle when the shooting happened.

Hamilton is being held in jail without bond.

