3 men wanted for stealing iPads from day care

Memphis Police Department is looking for the men who stole electronics from a child care center.

Police said the men broke into Miriam Child Care Center on Walnut Grove Road on Friday morning.

The burglars stole several laptops and 20 iPads that had been issued to the center by Shelby County Schools.

The suspects were later seen selling the iPads later that day.

If you have any information on this theft, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

