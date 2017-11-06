Study ranks top US cities for foodies

Webster’s defines “foodie” as “a person having an avid interest in the latest food fads.” If you count yourself among those who seek food adventures, then personal-finance website WalletHub has a report just for you: 2017’s Best Foodie Cities in America.



To determine the best and cheapest local foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 24 key metrics. The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita. Memphis placed 109th overall.

Top 10 Foodie Cities in America

San Francisco, CA Portland, OR New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL Orlando, FL Austin, TX Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA Seattle, WA

Best vs. Worst

New York has the most gourmet specialty-food stores (per square root of population) with 1.3907, which is 56.5 times more than in West Valley City, Utah, the city with the fewest at 0.0246.

San Francisco has the most cooking schools with 0.0567, which is 37.8 times more than in Omaha, Nebraska, the city with the fewest at 0.0015.

New York has the most restaurants with 10.59, which is 37.8 times more than in Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the fewest at 0.28.

Orlando has the most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops with 0.3158, which is 38.5 times more than in West Valley City, Utah, the city with the fewest at 0.0082.

Santa Rosa, California, has the highest ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments with 1.69, which is 3.1 times higher than in Jackson, Mississippi, the city with the lowest at 0.55.

To view the full report, click here.

