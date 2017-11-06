Upcoming blood drive is one woman's way of giving back

An upcoming blood drive in Senatobia is one woman's way to give back to the community that's given so much to her.

Amy Kendall must receive plasma donations as part of her treatment to combat Autoimmune autonomic ganglionopathy (AAG) and Crohn's disease.

She partnered with American Red Cross to help give back after receiving life-saving donations herself.

“It is the generosity of strangers that has helped me, so I want to return the favor by helping the Red Cross help those that need blood donations the most,” Amy said. “This is the least I can do to show my gratitude.”

The blood drive in honor of Amy comes at a time when blood donations tend to decline between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day as people become busy with holiday festivities. Blood donors of all types are needed.

Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products.

The blood drive will take place November 19 at the Senatobia Walmart (located on US 51). The blood drive will start at 12:30 and go until 5:30 p.m.

