Spaghetti Warehouse to close Memphis location

A Downtown Memphis restaurant will close for good.

November 19 will be the final day of operation for the Spaghetti Warehouse located at 40 Hauling Avenue.

The restaurant said it is working closely with current staff to help them transition into new jobs.

"To our many guests and to everyone throughout the Memphis community, we say, thank you. We enjoyed serving you, your family and friends. And, it was our pleasure to celebrate your many birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.