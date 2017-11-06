Family: Police destroyed our home looking for escaped inmate

Law enforcement is on high alert all over the Mid-South for an escapee from the Marshall County Jail.

A Frayser family is upset and frustrated after police left their home in shambles.

The family said officers stormed into their home, busted a hole in their ceiling, and left the home in disarray during a search for escaped inmate Antoine Adams.

Adams, 27, escaped from Marshall County Jail on Sunday morning. Adams (pictured below) was behind bars accused of a Marshall County murder and two other murders in Memphis.

A 15-year-old boy who did not want to be identified said officers beat in the back door without warning and threw a smoke grenade inside the home.

"I was asleep and I heard a bang on the door, 'N***** come outside! N***** come outside!" the boy recalled. "I thought they were coming to hurt me. I said, 'I'm only 15; don't hurt me please.' That's what I was telling them. He said, 'Get down. Get the F on the ground!' I was very scared."

The teen said he was even handcuffed during the search.

The teen and his family said they understand that Adams is dangerous, but they feel they deserve an apology. They said officers did not give any explanation of why they were at the house or what they were doing.

The family said officers did leave a search warrant at the house after they left. The search warrant stated that officers received a credible tip that Adams was staying in the home.

"I don't even know who that is," the teen said when shown a picture of Adams. "He doesn't live here, never has. And now they've torn up the whole house, TVs, wall, door, and how are we supposed to pay for this?"

