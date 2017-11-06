Memphis high school band brings home national championship

A Memphis band came back to the Bluff City with a national championship trophy!

Central High School won the 2017 National High School High Stepping Marching Championship.

Band director Ollie Liddell said it's a win nearly a year in the making with hours of dedication from the students.

"Just pride for my students, for the folks here at the Central High School," Liddell said.

Even though their instruments and uniforms have been handed down by musicians before them, Liddell said it was their talent that shined through and brought it home.

"It's a testament to their hard word, and their parents who allow us to keep them hours after school," he said.

To come home with the trophy, Central students had to compete against more than a dozen other finalists from across the country.

Senior clarinet player Tierney Crosby said the win brought about some relief.

"Kind of heart stopping because we finally did it. Hard work really does pay off, and practice, practice a lot," Crosby said.

Liddell said even though the win is still fresh, they're looking toward the future.

"I guess I'm kind of more into the process and thinking about what we're going to do next year," he explained.

