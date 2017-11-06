DeSoto County offers free active shooter training class

A free class on active shooter training is available to schools, churches, or businesses of 10 or more people.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is working to remind organizations in north Mississippi about the classes in the wake of a Texas church shooting that cost 26 people their lives.

The training session lasts 2 and a 1/2 hours. It's designed to help people understand how to react under pressure during the most dangerous situations.

"Seconds count, and we're minutes away, and they've got to know what they have to do to defend themselves," Alex Corker with DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said.

The training session is something one pastor has always taken seriously.

"It just makes you more alert and mindful of that fact that these are different times we are living in," Brown Missionary Baptist Church pastor Bartholomew Orr said. "Everyone needs to take better precautions as it relates to safety."

If an organization you're part of wants to participate in the training session, contact DeSoto County Sheriff's Department (662) 469-8786.

