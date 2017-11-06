DeSoto County offers free active shooter training class

Three men stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a Memphis daycare, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Three men stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a Memphis daycare, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A vandal broke through a popular barbecue restaurant's front door but quickly left before taking anything.More >>
A vandal broke through a popular barbecue restaurant's front door but quickly left before taking anything.More >>
A free class on active shooter training is available to schools, churches, or businesses of 10 or more people.More >>
A free class on active shooter training is available to schools, churches, or businesses of 10 or more people.More >>
A Frayser family is upset and frustrated after police left their home in shambles.More >>
A Frayser family is upset and frustrated after police left their home in shambles.More >>
In the wake of Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise's telemarketing stories, a Collierville attorney decided to force Memphis police and the city to decide who gets access to auto accident reports.More >>
In the wake of Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise's telemarketing stories, a Collierville attorney decided to force Memphis police and the city to decide who gets access to auto accident reports.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
A South Carolina musician with a similar name as the man identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church says he's frustrated by hateful message he's received online.More >>
A South Carolina musician with a similar name as the man identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church says he's frustrated by hateful message he's received online.More >>
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >>
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>