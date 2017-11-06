Beloved karaoke bar to close Nov. 25

An East Memphis karaoke bar is closing after 52 years at the same location.

Windjammer, located on East Brookhaven Circle off Poplar Avenue, announced it will close its doors for good on Nov. 25.

For the last 10 years, Windjammer was voted the best karaoke bar in Memphis.

Miss Ruthell, 84, owns the business. She said the thing she'll miss the most after Nov. 25 are the customers.

