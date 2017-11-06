Vandal breaks into Tops BBQ

A vandal broke through a popular barbecue restaurant's front door but quickly left before taking anything.

The crime was caught on camera overnight on Nov. 2 at the Tops BBQ on Lamar Avenue near the intersection of Pendleton Street and Kimball Avenue.

Video shows the vandal kicking his way through the glass door. He makes it inside but then quickly turns around and leaves.

It's unclear why the man broke in or why he left without taking anything.

If you have any information about who the man is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

