Midtown residents on edge after recent crimes in the area

Memphis Police Department is raising security after an increase in reported crimes around the Midtown area.

Most recently, a teen was shot in Central Gardens on Saturday. Thankfully, he is expected to be OK.

The 16-year-old was shot in the leg near the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Peabody Avenue while walking from Union Avenue where he works.

"It's concerning, but you've got to be more vigilant," Matt Frazer, who lives in Central Gardens, said.

MPD is adding patrols in Central Gardens and all of Midtown to keep residents safe.

"You've always want more patrols," Frazer said.

Many Central Gardens residents said they're calling for even more patrols; some want to see more cameras--even sky cop cameras.

Two weeks ago, a man wrecked his car at Tanglewood Street and Central Avenue after witnesses say he was shot a few blocks away in Central Gardens.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin asked police for a breakdown of recent crime in Midtown. He's waiting for more detailed numbers, but in the past few months, WMC5 has reported several robberies and even assaults in and near Cooper-Young, Central Gardens, and others part of Midtown.

Police said they're working to keep everyone safe, and residents said its time for change.

"We're going to have to actively address this on every level," Midtown resident Hunter Demster said.

There's a community safety meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Crump Police Station.

If you can help police make an arrest in the teen's shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

