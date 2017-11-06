MPD searching for missing East Memphis woman

Memphis police are searching for a woman last seen in East Memphis over three weeks ago.

Meagan Lissner was last seen by a neighbor on Oct. 12 near the intersection of North Mendenhall Road and Verosa Avenue. Family members last spoke to her on Oct. 27.

Police said Lissner may want to harm herself, and family members are concerned for her safety.

Lissner is described as 5-feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown, medium-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short skirt, dark socks, black, high-heeled sandals, and a dark gray or black hoodie.

If you see Lissner, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.