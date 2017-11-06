Man seen exposing himself to 13-year-old girl in Cooper-Young

Neighbors are on the lookout after a mom caught a man exposing himself while out for a walk with her teenage daughter.

It happened at the intersection of Young Avenue and Meda Street on Sunday.

"We were just walking down the street. My momma repeatedly said 'do not look at the car or inside the car,'" 13-year-old victim Ella Carroll said. "It's just sick, especially in the area where there are a lot of innocent kids roaming around."

Carroll didn't look even though her mother said the man in a gold GMC Envoy was looking at them.

"He had been doing his business and watching us," Carroll said.

The spot where Carroll's mother saw the man exposing himself is the spot where students who ride the bus get dropped off. Carroll's brother rides the bus, and that is his stop.

Carroll said the man had his window down. Her mother got his license plate number, but WMC Action News 5 is not releasing it because she did not report it to police.

Young and Meda is just a block away from the Copper-Young entertainment district.

Residents said it is disturbing someone is in their neighborhood doing what the man did.

"I was just thinking how scary it would have been if I was just by myself cause he could have totally gotten out of the car and probably done something worse than just exposing himself," Carroll said.

There is no good description of the man other than he had a beard. If you know anything about this incident, contact Memphis Police Department.

