3 burglars break open storage units with bolt cutters

Memphis Police Department is looking for three men who broke into storage units with bolt cutters.

The burglaries happened between midnight and 2 a.m. on October 29 at Extra Space Storage on Madison Avenue.

The burglars, two wearing red hoodies, were able to crack open the locks and steal from inside the units.

If you have any information that can assist police in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.