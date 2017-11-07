3 burglars break open storage units with bolt cutters

Memphis Police Department is looking for three men who broke into storage units with bolt cutters.More >>
A vandal broke through a popular barbecue restaurant's front door but quickly left before taking anything.More >>
A man was shot in South Memphis on Monday night.More >>
Memphis police and fire departments responded to the scene of a shooting in southeast Memphis.More >>
Two men are in custody after opening fire in a McDonald's drive-thru, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
