DeJong named Rookie of the Year finalist

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong was named as one of three finalists for National League Rookie of the Year by Major League Baseball on Monday night.

DeJong solidified the shortstop position, while hitting 25 home runs with 65 RBI, and a batting average of .285.

Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Pirates first baseman Josh Bell are the other two finalists.

The Rookie of the Year winner will be announced November 13 by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

