2 indicted for shooting into crowd, killing teen - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 indicted for shooting into crowd, killing teen

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Clayton (L) and Robinson (R) (Source: SCSO) Clayton (L) and Robinson (R) (Source: SCSO)
Kiara Tatum (Source: Family) Kiara Tatum (Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Shelby County jury indicted two men for the murder of an 18-year-old on New Year's Day.

Investigators said Jaylen Clayton and Devante Robinson shot into a crowd of people in Parkway Village, killing Kiara Tatum.

Clayton and Robinson were indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and employing a firearm in a dangerous felony.

Both are being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly