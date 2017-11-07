2 indicted for shooting into crowd, killing teen

A Shelby County jury indicted two men for the murder of an 18-year-old on New Year's Day.

Investigators said Jaylen Clayton and Devante Robinson shot into a crowd of people in Parkway Village, killing Kiara Tatum.

Clayton and Robinson were indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and employing a firearm in a dangerous felony.

Both are being held without bond.

