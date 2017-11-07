Memphis Public Libraries' bridging cultural understanding with the sounds of music

Music serves up a healthy dose of inspiration and history, one beat at a time. For decades, the city of Memphis has delivered a legacy of musical icons from Kings ---B.B. King to "The King" Elvis Presley to Justin Timberlake and Staxs' Otis Redding, the Bluff City has pumped out sounds from a host of genres including Blues, jazz and rock-n-roll.

Tourists and locals continue to enjoy the sounds of this musical vibrancy from the iconic Beale Street to the entertainment district in Overton Square. The atmosphere is for the adult crowd.

Now the Memphis Public Library is offering up the excitement and diversity of the city's musical history to patrons of all ages and ethnicities with their new program 'Front Porch' Music.

“The concept is to bring people together in an intimate public space to experience the many varieties of rich cultures in Memphis,”says Henry Nelson, Connector of Neighborhoods and Special Projects.

The Front Porch Music and Cultural Series runs now through February 2018 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Avenue.

The series will stop the music in July 2019. For more information, call (901) 415-2830 or click here.

