Tornado traps father, son under 3,000 bales of hay

A father and son in Indiana were stuck under 3,000 bales of hay after their barn collapsed on them during a tornado Sunday.



"(I) told my son this morning I don't know how we made it out of there alive," said Andy Wendel, who had been trapped under the barn.



Clouds were spinning and debris was flying everywhere when the barn fell on and trapped Andy and his son Tyler.



Andy said they crawled through a small tunnel in the hay to escape.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2lZ8jAy