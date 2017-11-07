Tornado traps father, son under 3,000 bales of hay

A man set a car on fire as a distraction in attempt to shoot a family of three, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Shelby County jury indicted two men for the murder of an 18-year-old on New Year's Day.More >>
A father and son in Indiana were stuck under 3,000 bales of hay after their barn collapsed on them during a tornado Sunday.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for three men who used bolt cutters to break into storage units.More >>
Memphis police and fire departments responded to the scene of a shooting in southeast Memphis.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
According to the report, Weinstein wanted to silence accusers and squash any reports of sexual harassment or assault.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.More >>
