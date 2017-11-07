Man burns car as distraction before shooting at family

A man set a car on fire as a distraction in attempt to shoot a family of three, according to Memphis Police Department.

Charlie Patterson was arrested Monday and has a $1 million bond for aggravated assault and for attempted first-degree murder.

On Nov. 5, police were called to Northmeade Avenue where a car was on fire. While there, they discovered a victim had also been shot in the leg.

When the three residents of the home went outside to put out the fire, they said Patterson was hiding and shooting at them as they came out.

Two people noticed the truck on fire as they drove by and stopped to help but quickly heard 7 or 8 shots being fired. One of them was shot in the left ankle.

The three residents told police the incident arose from a previous altercation the day before between family members and Patterson.

