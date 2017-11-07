Ex-Tiger Poe donates 200 hot meals to poor Memphis families

Poe returned to Memphis in 2016 to help children work on their football skills. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Former Memphis Tiger and current Atlanta Falcon Dontari Poe is back in Memphis on his bye week to feed his community.

Poe teamed his non-profit Poe Man's Dream Foundation with Mid-South Food Bank to give away chicken dinners to low-income families in Memphis.

Poe is donating meal boxes with a hot chicken dinner and groceries for two weeks for 200 families.

Poe was the 11th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Memphis. He founded Poe Man's Dream as a way to help youth in Memphis follow their dreams and give them opportunities to succeed.

