Memphis given $1M to help rape survivors find closure

The US Justice Department is giving Memphis a $1 million grant to assist with the rape kit testing backlog.

Memphis Police Department will use the money to aid their investigative processes and victim advocacy programs.

The rape kit testing topic dates back to 2013 when it was discovered that more than 12,000 kits had been left untested for decades.

One reason Memphis said the rape kits were forgotten was due to the death of Criminalist Hyun Kim in the late 90s. When Kim died, none of his work could be found. Kim was responsible for maintaining the chain custody of evidence and the Tennessee Bureau lab reports but his work wasn’t computerized.

As a result, dozens of victims have filed lawsuits against Memphis.

Back in September, the city appeared in court asking for immunity to bring justice for the rape survivors.

