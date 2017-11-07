Memphis given $1M to help rape survivors find closure

The US Justice Department is giving Memphis a $1 million grant to assist with the rape kit testing backlog.More >>
It's clear Memphians are not all on the same page with the new plans for the fairgrounds.More >>
Music serves up a healthy dose of inspiration and history, one beat at a time.More >>
Former Memphis Tiger and current Atlanta Falcon Dontari Poe is back in Memphis to feed his community.More >>
A man set a car on fire as a distraction in attempt to shoot a family of three, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
