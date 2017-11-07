At least 5 people saved during flooding in Middle Tennessee

Several people had to be pulled to safety when heavy rain caused flooding in Middle Tennessee.

In Rutherford County, first responders rescued a father and his 18-month-old who were trapped in their vehicle, which was submerged in floodwater. In the same area, first responders pulled a 16-year-old to safety.

There were also two water rescues in Nashville. Two people drove into deep water around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters saved the pair and they did not have any lasting injuries.

Another rescue happened in the Cane Ridge area where a man got stuck at an intersection. The man managed to get himself out of his car and walk to nearby first responders.

The flash flooding caused some areas to see standing water more than a foot deep.

