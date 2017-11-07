At least 5 people saved during flooding in Middle Tennessee

Memphis City Council members are exploring changing the permit policy for public events.More >>
Memphis City Council members are exploring changing the permit policy for public events.More >>
Two man have been indicted on first-degree murder charges for shooting into a crowd on New Year's Day and killing an 18 year old.More >>
Two man have been indicted on first-degree murder charges for shooting into a crowd on New Year's Day and killing an 18 year old.More >>
WMC Action News 5's Kym Clark interviews Susan Kelechi Watson of "This Is Us" fame.More >>
WMC Action News 5's Kym Clark interviews Susan Kelechi Watson of "This Is Us" fame.More >>
One Mid-South university is upgrading their security.More >>
One Mid-South university is upgrading their security.More >>
A film shoot will close part of Main Street in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A film shoot will close part of Main Street in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>