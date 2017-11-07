Part of Main Street to close for film shoot

A film shoot will close part of Main Street in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Film Commission is shooting a film about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To accommodate filming, City of Memphis will close Main Street from Beale Street to Doctor MLK Jr. Avenue from 3-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. That is the stretch of Main Street in front of Orpheum Theatre.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to consider alternative routes as the specific street closure and time are subject to change.

