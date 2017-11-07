'This Is Us' actress talks about unexpected success of show

If you're anything like me, you've waited in breathless anticipation for each episode of "This Is Us" since it first aired in 2016.

With the show now into its second season, I'm still anxiously awaiting the latest story line each week and more tidbits about how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died. So, it was with great joy that I learned I would have the amazing opportunity to interview Susan Kelechi Watson via satellite. Watson plays Beth, the wife of Randall Pearson (played by Emmy award winning actor, Sterling K. Brown).

I began the interview by explaining to her that I always cry at least once in each episode of the NBC hit drama--maybe not sobbing every time, but during each episode I get (at least) misty-eyed, either with joy or profound sadness. I wanted to know if any of the cast of "This Is Us" ever felt the same way while shooting or when they watch the scenes back.

"I think so. We definitely have our fair share of criers on the set. There are times when we are doing scenes and people are crying just watching the work," Watson said.

As for her character, Watson said she's a completely different person than Randall's wife, Beth, in that she's never had many of the experiences Beth encounters in her life. Even so, Watson said she truly enjoys playing the role, mainly because of the truthfulness, honesty, and love that's shown between Beth and her husband, Randall. As Watson put it, "... the drama is all around them, but not about them."

As for the success of "This Is Us," Watson said she did not expect it.

"I just did not know what to think about it, more than that we just created this pilot ...and I thought ‘oh yeah that's great!’ Let’s see if it gets picked up. It got picked up so that’s great, and let’s see what happens when it airs. And when it aired it was great, let’s see what happens with the next episode. So I was taking it step-by-step. It never occurred to me to look far ahead and say this is going to be some huge thing." But, it has become a some huge thing -- a blockbuster hit for NBC and must see TV for me and millions of other television views.

In the Mid-South, you can see it every Tuesday night at 8:00 on WMC Action News 5.

