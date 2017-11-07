2 indicted in New Year's Day murder of 18-year-old girl

Two man have been indicted on first-degree murder charges for shooting into a crowd on New Year's Day and killing an 18-year-old girl.

Jaylen Clayton, who was 17 at the time of the murder, and Devante Robinson are being held without bond.

Kiara Tatum was among a group of people standing outside in Parkway Village when witnesses said Clayton and Robinson got out of a car and fired shots into the crowd, killing Tatum.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.