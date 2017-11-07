City council explores changing public events permit policy

Memphis City Council members are exploring changing the permit policy for public events.

Current policy requires a 14 business day notice for parades, public assemblies, or charity runs. The city then has five days to approve or deny the permit.

Council members said they've gotten complaints about street closures with no notice. The council is working on a solution which could bring changes to the communication process.

"I don't know if it's an email, or getting on Nextdoor or getting out just social media," council member Philip Spinosa said.

Council members debated taking on the task of approving the permits, but the mayor's office gets roughly 300 a year.

The council will discuss this further in two weeks.

