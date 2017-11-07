Middle school employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

An employee at a Memphis middle school was removed from the school after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened at Geeter Middle School.

An officer responded to a complaint Monday at the school regarding an inappropriate relationship that may have occurred between a student and an employee.

At this point, no charges have been filed, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Shelby County Schools released the following statement on the issue:

We take all reports related to the safety and security of our students very seriously. The allegations were immediately reported to authorities, and the employee in question has been removed from the school pending the results of an investigation in accordance with standard District procedures.

