Be cautious when using apps that promise to pay you

Do a quick search online, and there are dozens of apps that promise to pay you for doing simple things. A lot of them perform as promised and users are happy. But after the FTC filed a complaint against an app for failing to live up to promises, we wanted to dig a little to see what you need to know before you click to earn.

Nicole Luboff bought an Xbox, a GoPro, a vacuum, and other items with her earnings from her favorite app, Swagbucks.

“I’ve earned almost $4,000 in the last few years,” she said.

Not bad, considering she earned it all just by clicking on surveys or shopping via the app or site. But she didn’t earn cash, exactly. She earned Swagbucks.

"So, in order to redeem Swagbucks, you go to the Redeem page and you can get gift cards for Amazon, Groupon, Starbucks, Paypal," she said.

There are lots of apps now that pay you in points, rewards, or even cash for answering surveys, watching videos, shopping, or taking photos of places or products.

Field Agent’s Marc Yount said crowdsourcing market research makes sense.

"Things like taking pictures or collecting price points or checking a competitive product can become really valuable information for our clients," Yount said.

Federal Trade Commission said numerous apps provide great opportunities for consumers.

But the FTC just reached a settlement with one app following allegations the app failed to deliver promised cash rewards for meeting exercise goals.

“We believed they were breaking the law. The FTC investigated and came to a settlement that helped people get their money back,” Jason Schall, counsel to the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said.

The settlement came to more than $940,000, and it’s not the government’s only case.

Schall said consumers should always educate themselves before using any app: Read online reviews to gauge others’ experiences, go to FTC.gov for information, and read the fine print.

“But that’s not something I like to emphasize because, really, it’s the responsibility of companies not to deceive consumers by putting the important terms in the fine print,” Schall said.

Yount said he’s proud of the response his app has gotten and that it has just eclipsed a million downloads in the U.S.

Nicole said she’ll keep swagging, but to each his own.

“With apps that pay, it’s best to find one that works for you," she said. “If you don’t like taking surveys or you don’t like watching videos, there are other options out there.”

The Federal Trade Commission said it’s on the beat to make sure all apps are safe, and that as new technologies provide opportunities for consumers, they also provide them for scammers.

Officials stress that if you see something that isn’t right, it’s important to file a complaint at FTC.gov so the government can look into the issue.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5 via Sweepsfeed. All rights reserved.