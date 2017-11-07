Former friend of Josh Pastner alleges impermissible benefits given to players

Former Memphis Tigers basketball coach Josh Pastner is facing allegations involving extra benefits given to a player at the University of Memphis and multiple players at Georgia Tech.

Pastner's former friend, Ron Bell, brought the story to light in a report from CBS Sport's Gary Parrish.

Bell claims he's talking about the impermissible benefits now because of a falling out he had with Pastner that included to the former Tigers' coach not calling Bell on his birthday.

Bell presented receipts to Georgia Tech showing he gave current Yellow Jackets players Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson plane trips, lodging, and merchandise totaling about $3,000.

Bell also claimed he sent former Tiger Markel Crawford a pair of Nike's and gift cards totaling about $300 to use for groceries. Crawford transferred to Ole Miss for his final season of eligibility.

Georgia Tech self reported the NCAA violations and suspended both its players indefinitely.

Pastner could face penalties if the NCAA can prove he knew about the players receiving the benefits.

