City Council votes to end Beale Street Bucks program

Memphis City Council voted to end the Beale Street Bucks program, according to Chairman Berlin Boyd.

Boyd said the council voted to stop the program during a motion by Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen.

The Beale Street Bucks program was a system used during peak times on Beale Street. The program forced visitors to pay a cover charge to get onto the street.

Supporters of the program said it helped keep the street safe by making sure the people visiting Beale Street were there to enjoy the entertainment district.

Critics of the program said it was unfair and illegal to charge people to be on a public street.

Boyd said City Council will still use the money previously raised through the program to hire a crowd control specialist. The specialist will evaluate procedures on the street to help make it as safe as possible for visitors.

