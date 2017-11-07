1 critical, 5 detained after Whitehaven shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 critical, 5 detained after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Whitehaven around 6 p.m.

One man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers detained five people at the scene. MPD said the investigation into what caused the shooting is ongoing.

