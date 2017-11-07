MPD investigating after woman found dead in Harbor Town - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigating after woman found dead in Harbor Town

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in Harbor Town.

The incident happened on Island Drive near the intersection of Harbor Village Circle.

Police said the cause of death is unknown at this point, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Neighbors said they recall hearing what sounded like several shots being fired. At this point, it's unclear if those shots are connected to the investigation.

