MPD investigating after woman found dead in Harbor Town

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead on Mud Island.More >>
A coach at a Memphis middle school has been removed from the school after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>
Do a quick search online, and there are dozens of apps that promise to pay you for doing simple things. A lot of them perform as promised and users are happy. But after the FTC filed a complaint against an app for failing to live up to promises, we wanted to dig a little to see what you need to know before you click to earn.More >>
Some East Memphis neighbors are not happy about plans to bring new development to a busy intersection.More >>
A man set a car on fire as a distraction in attempt to shoot a family of three, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
