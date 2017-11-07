Harbor Town woman killed inside her home

A woman was found dead inside her Harbor Town home, according to Memphis Police Department

The incident happened Tuesday night on Island Drive near the intersection of Harbor Village Circle.

Officers said all signs point to the death being a homicide, but there is no suspect information available at this time. WMC Action News 5 is not reporting the woman's identity until police officially say all of her next of kin have been notified.

"It just breaks my heart. I mean, I can't get her face out of my head," Harbor Town resident Kim Nesbitt said. "I think the whole neighborhood is very unnerved right now, there's a lot of insecurity in this neighborhood."

Stan Hyland has been living on Mud Island for 20 years, and he said he too wants answers.

"There's so much speculation circulating in the neighborhood. My thought is, we really want to wait to find out what has been discovered," he said.

Neighbors said they recall hearing what sounded like several shots being fired. At this point, it's unclear if those shots are connected to the investigation.

"I wish the police would give us some idea whether they feel like this was a home invasion or burglary or some kind of an external crime or whether this is domestic or whether it's happenstance," Nesbitt said. "It's very fresh for me which makes it very painful for me."

