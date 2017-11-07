Memphis, Germantown FD working fire at Fountain Square - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Germantown FD working fire at Fountain Square

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Jack Williams/viewer) (Source: Jack Williams/viewer)
GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

Memphis and Germantown Fire Departments are working a fire at the Fountain Square Condominiums.

The apartments are located on Poplar Avenue near the Kirby Parkway intersection. 

The extent of the damage is unknown and how the fire started is unknown at this point.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly