Heavy rain brings flooding to Nashville

A stall front that has kept clouds and rain in the Mid-South brought flooding to Middle Tennessee.

A series of upper level disturbances riding along the front brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Memphis and much of the Mid-South on Monday morning, and then continued to move east into the Nashville area.

The storms intensified as they arrived and dropped three to six inches of rain from Nashville to Murfreesboro.

Flash flood warnings were issued for the area through the night as nearby creeks and streams quickly overflowed their banks flooding streets and neighborhoods.

As the water rose, there were multiple evacuations through the night.

Flooding was still an issue Tuesday morning prompting the closing of Cheatham and DeKalb County schools.

A drier pattern has emerged over the area allowing waters to recede and victims of flood to be the process of cleaning up after the storms.

